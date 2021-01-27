Muslim Firefighter Says Philly Fired Him For Keeping A Beard

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A former Philadelphia firefighter who is Muslim sued the city on Wednesday, alleging it violated anti-discrimination laws by firing him for refusing to shave his beard and uncuff his pants, which would've been against his religious beliefs. Malcolm Lindsay, who said he worked for the city's fire department for about two months in early 2019, fired off his complaint in Pennsylvania federal court, insisting his termination constituted religious discrimination. According to the suit, he was told off by his fire captain when he showed up for his first day of work with a beard and cuffed pants, both of which he...

