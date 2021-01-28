Coal Miners Slam Labor Contract Rejection In Del. Ch. 11

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- The United Mine Workers of America objected Wednesday to a Chapter 11 motion by bankrupt coal producer Lighthouse Resources Inc. to reject its contract, warning in a Delaware bankruptcy court filing that the company's failures to negotiate could trigger a strike. Union officials documented their opposition the same day Lighthouse filed a drastically revised Chapter 11 plan and disclosure detailing its recent decision to abandon efforts to sell a proposed coal export terminal site on the Columbia River in southern Washington state and to revise its plans for continued mining in Montana and Wyoming. Union officials say Lighthouse's new plan would...

