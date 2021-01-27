Calif. High Court Won't Review Judge's Misconduct Removal

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- California's Supreme Court declined Wednesday to review the removal of a Los Angeles appellate justice found to have exhibited a pattern of inappropriate behavior toward women and who was "intentionally dishonest" in his testimony before a disciplinary panel. In a one-line docket entry, the high court denied former Justice Jeffrey Johnson's petition for review following a state Commission on Judicial Performance decision in June adopting a special master's finding that the judge had a history of sexually harassing women. Johnson's attorney, Paul S. Meyer, told Law360 in a statement Wednesday evening that he and his client regret the high court's decision...

