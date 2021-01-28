Pension Schemes Urged Not To Box-Tick New Green Rules

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 3:10 PM GMT) -- Trustees of British occupational pension plans have been urged to "embrace change," as the government published a consultation into draft legislation for compulsory reporting on climate change risks. The review, announced on Wednesday and due to end in March, is seeking responses from groups such as pension scheme trustees and beneficiaries, as well as civil society organizations. Draft laws were produced after a government policy consultation in August 2020, which proposed that trustees should report to investors, beneficiaries and regulators on climate-related risks and opportunities. Trustees must also establish effective strategies and measures for assessing risks linked to green investments, according...

