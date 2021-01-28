Motor Insurance At Four-Year Low in 2020, Trade Body Says

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 2:58 PM GMT) -- The average cost of motor insurance fell in 2020 to the lowest level in four years as the market adjusts to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Association of British Insurers. The trade body said on Thursday that the average cost of comprehensive motor insurance last year was £465 ($634). Cover was £6 cheaper than in 2019, down 1% from that year's £471 bill — the lowest price since 2016. "Despite a year like no other it is good to see that, during 2020, motorists continued to get the best deals in a competitive motor insurance market," Laura...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS