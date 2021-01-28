German Regulator Suspects Staffer Of Illegal Wirecard Trading

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 12:22 PM GMT) -- Germany's financial regulator said on Thursday that it has reported one of its employees to state prosecutors, saying the individual is suspected of insider trading connected to Wirecard AG with a €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) hole in its accounts. The German regulator alleges that the employee sold structured products linked to Wirecard shortly before the payments company collapsed. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) BaFin alleges that the employee, which it did not identify, sold structured products linked to Wirecard on June 17, 2020, a day before the company announced that auditor Ernst & Young could not trace the missing funds, which were supposedly...

