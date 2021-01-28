Rescue Fund Steps In As Gibraltar Insurer Prometheus Fails

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 2:10 PM GMT) -- Britain's lifeboat scheme said on Thursday that it will step in to protect policyholders after a Gibraltar-based insurer writing policies for London's black cabs fell into administration. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said it is working with the administrator of Prometheus Insurance Company Ltd. to asses the impact on policyholders of the company collapsed. Prometheus sold its bicycle and motor insurance policies through its U.K. intermediary, Tradewise Insurance Services Ltd., and a network of other brokers, the FSCS said. The compensation program said it is "stepping in to protect the majority of PICL policies sold to U.K. individuals and small businesses."...

