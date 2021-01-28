Abraaj Founder Loses Extradition Fight On US Fraud Charges

Law360, London (January 28, 2021, 3:28 PM GMT) -- A judge on Thursday ordered the extradition of Arif Naqvi from London to the U.S., where he is wanted to face fraud, money laundering and racketeering charges over allegations that he plundered $250 million from Abraaj, the private equity fund he founded. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Naqvi's extradition in a judgment handed down at Westminster Magistrates' Court. She rejected claims put forward by his lawyers that the extradition should be barred on the grounds that the alleged wrongdoing and harm took place in Britain. "I did not find anything of the sort," Judge Baraitser said. She ruled that, although some...

