Trump Secret Science Rule Stalled By Montana Judge

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Trump administration rule intended to make it more difficult for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to rely on research with confidential data that advocacy groups say is critical to health policy has been temporarily blocked by a Montana court. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris on Wednesday granted summary judgment to stay the Trump rule in a suit brought by the Environmental Defense Fund, the Montana Environmental Information Center and the Citizens for Clean Energy. Siding with those groups' arguments that the Trump administration rushed the rule in its final weeks before President Joe Biden took office, Judge Morris said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS