Kennedys Adds 3 Insurance Partners In Miami, Philly

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:45 PM EST) -- London-based law firm Kennedys continued to add to its ranks in January, announcing Thursday that it had hired three insurance partners in its outposts in Miami and Philadelphia. Eric Hiller, formerly of Clyde & Co., is bringing his international insurance practice to Kennedys' Miami office. Data privacy partner Joshua Mooney and commercial insurance litigator Sean Mahoney switched from White and Williams LLP to the Kennedys office in Philadelphia. "Kennedys has grown significantly both in the U.S. and globally in recent years," U.S. senior partner Chris Carroll said in a statement. "Our international footprint combined with a collegiate culture and ambitions to build...

