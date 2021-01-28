EU Probing Whether Snack Giant Mondelez Restricted Trade

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:36 PM EST) -- Europe's antitrust regulator is launching an investigation into whether snack giant Mondelez has been meddling with competition by working out agreements that would hinder the flow of chocolate, coffee and cookies across borders in the bloc. The European Commission revealed Thursday it is concerned that the American snack company — which houses brands like Cadbury and Nabisco — has been restricting the so-called parallel trade of some of its products in order to keep the prices high. Parallel trade happens when another party resells a manufacturer's products across borders without their permission, which, according to EU competition head Margrethe Vestager, "can...

