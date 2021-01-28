Saul Ewing To Nix Summer Associates For 2021

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:14 PM EST) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP will not be hiring summer associates for 2021 out of concern that remote internships will be less effective, the firm has confirmed. Saul Ewing has decided to put off its summer associate program until 2022, telling Law360 it decided to forgo a program for 2021 months ago because of the challenges of remote work and because it wanted to focus on developing newly hired associates. "We never intended to hold a program in 2021. We did not register to go on campus, did not interview any students, and did not represent to anyone that we...

