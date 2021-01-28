Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 More Federal Judges To Take Senior Status Under Biden

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:44 PM EST) -- Three more federal judges — from California, Washington state and South Dakota — will take senior status this year, the federal judiciary's administrative office said Thursday, freeing up even more bench vacancies to be filled by President Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia of the Southern District of California will take senior status in March while the other two, Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson of the Eastern District of Washington and Judge Jeffrey L. Viken of South Dakota, will follow in October. All three were appointed by President Barack Obama. The judges could not be reached for comment Thursday....

