Ex-CEO Fails To Block White Stallion Cash Collateral

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge gave Indiana coal producer White Stallion Energy LLC permission Thursday to spend the cash backing its debts over the objections of a former CEO, who claimed a term lender is controlling the Chapter 11 case for its own benefit. After a remote hearing lasting more than seven hours, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said White Stallion's current management and lender Riverstone Credit Management had reached their agreement for the coal company to use Riverstone's cash collateral in good faith, and that ex-CEO Steven Chancellor can raise his claims against Riverstone later. "Mr. Chancellor will have the same rights...

