Jones Day Hires Ex-Acting General Counsel Of DHS

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security acting general counsel and White House attorney Chad Mizelle has joined Jones Day as of counsel for its government regulation practice, the firm announced Thursday. Jones Day said Mizelle, who previously served as former President Donald Trump's associate counsel, will be based in the firm's Miami and Washington, D.C., offices. According to his firm bio, Mizelle will work with clients on complex national security matters, cross-border investments and congressional and government investigations. Mizelle most recently managed more than 2,000 attorneys at DHS while he worked on providing legal advice across the department. The firm said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS