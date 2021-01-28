NLRB Rules Meatpacker Must Bargain, Pay Union's Expenses

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- A Nebraska meatpacking company must bargain with a United Food and Commercial Workers local and cover nearly a year of its bargaining expenses to remedy federal labor law violations that "infected the core of the bargaining process," the National Labor Relations Board ruled. In a divided panel decision Wednesday, the board adopted an administrative law judge's finding that Noah's Ark Processors LLC committed a host of labor law violations when negotiating a contract with UFCW Local 293 in early 2018. The violations included not providing key information to the union and bargaining in bad faith by delaying talks and sending an...

