NCBE Approves Recommendations For Bar Exam Overhaul

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- The Board of Trustees of the National Conference of Bar Examiners voted on Thursday to adopt a set of recommendations calling for a systematic overhaul of the bar exam, paving the way for a new test to be administered to applicants seeking a law license within about five years. The decision comes just weeks after the NCBE's Testing Task Force released a report recommending that the bar exam be revised to make it a better reflection of real-world scenarios and the "activities that newly licensed lawyers perform." The task force, chaired by Chief Judge Cindy Martin of the Missouri Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS