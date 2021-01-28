China Says It Will End All Patent Subsidies

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- Weeks after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a report saying the soaring number of Chinese patent applications is likely due to government subsidies, China's intellectual property administration has announced it will soon end those subsidies. In a notice issued Wednesday, the China National Intellectual Property Administration said it is ending subsidies for all levels of the patent application stage by June of this year. It said existing subsidies will be limited to authorized patents — including those granted overseas — but will not go over 50% of the official fees paid for securing the patent rights. By 2025, all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS