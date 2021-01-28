Shearman Guides Qualtrics To Upsized, $1.6B Debut

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Enterprise software company Qualtrics saw its shares pop Thursday after raising nearly $1.6 billion in an upsized initial public offering guided by Shearman & Sterling LLP. Qualtrics International Inc.'s shares opened at $41.85 on Thursday after pricing at $30 in the IPO, in keeping with the recent spate of soaring market debuts. The shares are now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol XM. Utah-based Qualtrics sold nearly 51.7 million shares in the IPO, a bump on its earlier plan to sell about 49.2 million shares for $22 to $26 apiece. The company sold another $550 million worth...

