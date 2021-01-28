Fed. Circ. Affirms L'Oreal's Partial PTAB Ax Of Olaplex Patent

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:17 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rightly invalidated several claims of an Olaplex hair treatment patent challenged by L'Oreal USA Inc. while upholding several others, the Federal Circuit affirmed Thursday. A three-judge panel said the PTAB rightly found 20 claims of Olaplex's patent to be invalid as obvious, while concluding that nine other claims focused on preventing hair breakage weren't. The patent is one of two involved in litigation in Delaware, where L'Oreal is facing a $66 million judgment for willful infringement, trade secret exploitation and breach of a non-disclosure agreement. The Federal Circuit is in the process of reviewing that...

