Industry Group Challenges Biden Federal Lands Leasing Halt

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Western Energy Alliance filed a federal court challenge against President Joe Biden's executive order instructing officials to halt new oil and gas leasing on federal lands so that the underlying policy can be reviewed, arguing the president's action is an economically harmful overreach. The group's petition for review was filed in Wyoming federal court Wednesday, the same day President Biden instructed his interior secretary to issue a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore. While environmental groups have praised the executive order and several other early Biden actions designed to fight climate change, energy groups...

