Teachers' Union Objector Wants Own Atty In Labor Arbitration

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A high school guidance counselor sued her union in Ohio state court Thursday, alleging it violated state law and the U.S. Constitution by refusing to let her own attorney represent her in a labor arbitration against the school district. Barbara Kolkowski, who is part of a bargaining unit represented by the Ashtabula Area Teachers Association but is not herself a member, asked the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas for an injunction allowing her attorney to represent her and to declare that the union's refusal violates her rights. "Ms. Kolkowski wants to choose her own counsel, make her own arguments, and...

