Dentons May Lay Off 87 UK Staffers As Part Of Overhaul

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- Dentons is mulling layoffs of 87 staff members across its U.K. operation as part of a plan to outsource nonlawyer jobs or replace them with technology, the global megafirm confirmed Friday, saying it's looking to "refocus" on core practice areas. Of the jobs on the chopping block, 49 of them are in secretarial services and 38 in business services, with the finance, human resources, information technology and facilities departments facing the hardest hits. Some of those jobs would be replaced by "bespoke technology solutions," while others would be outsourced or relocated, the firm said. The firm plans to create a "significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS