Florida Tax Preparer Forever Barred Over Fraudulent Returns

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has barred an accounting firm and its owner from ever again offering tax preparation services, finding that the firm's continued preparation of fraudulent tax returns had "caused significant financial harm to the Treasury over time and have undermined public trust in the tax system." U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks on Wednesday permanently enjoined Lena Cotton and her company Professional Accounting LDC of West Palm Beach from ever again preparing or filing, either directly or indirectly, tax returns for anyone but herself, finding that she and her company had violated court orders temporarily barring them from tax preparation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS