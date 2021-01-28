Health Org. Sues Insurer Over $59M In COVID-19 Losses

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A Minnesota health care system is pulling its insurer into federal court, saying in a complaint filed Thursday that it must cover more than $59 million in losses sustained after its services were reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Essentia Health told the court that $59 million is the amount it lost in April alone after government orders to shutdown nonessential hospital services, such as elective surgeries, mammograms, and regular physical exams, and that ACE American Insurance Co. refused to pony up the cash after it made a claim. According to the complaint, not only did Essentia have to suspend much of...

