Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Org. Sues Insurer Over $59M In COVID-19 Losses

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- A Minnesota health care system is pulling its insurer into federal court, saying in a complaint filed Thursday that it must cover more than $59 million in losses sustained after its services were reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essentia Health told the court that $59 million is the amount it lost in April alone after government orders to shutdown nonessential hospital services, such as elective surgeries, mammograms, and regular physical exams, and that ACE American Insurance Co. refused to pony up the cash after it made a claim.

According to the complaint, not only did Essentia have to suspend much of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!