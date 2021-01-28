DC Circ. Wary Of Injury Claim In EPA Wood Heater Rule Fight

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:37 PM EST) -- An industry trade group challenging Obama-era tightening of requirements for tests used to check compliance with emissions limits on wood heaters faced pushback Thursday from two D.C. Circuit judges, who pointedly said the organization has neither demonstrated that it has standing nor identified which of its members have been allegedly injured. In his opening remarks, Crowell & Moring LLP partner David Y. Chung, who's representing the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, tried to convince a three-judge panel that parts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2015 rule limiting the amount of pollution new wood heaters can emit is unlawful. According to Chung, the regulation's requirements for tests...

