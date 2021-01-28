DOL Independent Contractor Classification Rule Isn't Dead Yet

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- Employment law practitioners have opined[1] that the Jan. 20 White House memorandum titled "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review"[2] effectively rescinds the U.S. Department of Labor's Jan. 7 final rule on independent contractor classification.[3] The White House memo requests the heads of all executive departments and agencies to pause further action on the prior administration's unfinalized regulatory activity. For purposes of the DOL's independent contractor rule, the memo directs acting Labor Secretary Al Stewart to consider postponing the rule's effective date until March 20 "for the purpose of reviewing any questions of fact, law, and policy" the rule might raise.[4] The DOL...

