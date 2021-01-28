Calif. Changes Course, Drops Pass Score For Past Bar Exams

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday reversed course and gave its blessing to a provisional licensure program that will create a path for bar exam applicants who would've passed the test under the state's newly lowered pass score to practice law in the Golden State. The high court announced that it would permanently lower the passing score from 1440 to 1390 in July, citing the results of recent bar examination studies as well as data from ongoing studies. Since then, a slew of law school graduates, professors and lawmakers have advocated for the court to retroactively lower the passing score for...

