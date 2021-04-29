Squire Patton Partner On Being Nonbinary In BigLaw

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- In the legal industry, much of what's considered professional depends on complying with gender norms: suits and ties for men, modest skirts and pantsuits for women. But Squire Patton Boggs LLP partner Rafael M. Langer-Osuna, who may be BigLaw's only openly nonbinary partner, says it's now time for those norms to adjust. Rafael M. Langer-Osuna Langer-Osuna says coming out to their firm and clients as not falling under the traditional gender binary has allowed them to do their job better than ever before. The response has been nothing but welcoming, they said, even if there are moments of making people adjust...

