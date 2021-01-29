Ireland Central Bank Hits Overcharging Broker With Fine

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 11:47 AM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has hit an insurance broker with a fine of €41,385 ($50,200) for breaching the country's consumer protection rules and overcharging clients. The central bank said it has fined Keystone Insurance Ltd. over six breaches of the Consumer Protection Code, including overcharging 62 customers and failing to communicate clearly with another 190 about the fees they would be charged. "The purchase of everyday financial products by consumers can be a complex and daunting process," the bank's director of enforcement and anti-money laundering, Seána Cunningham, said on Thursday. "Insurance intermediaries are required to recommend the most suitable products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS