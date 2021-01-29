UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 6:31 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen a former general counsel at Barclays sue her ex-employer, Kazakh miner ENRC lodge a fresh claim in its battle with the Serious Fraud Office, and an intellectual property battle over soccer data. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Lendy Ltd. (in administration) and another v. Phillips Liquidated property crowdfunding company Lendy Ltd. and Saving Stream Security Holding Ltd. filed a breach of contract claim on Jan. 28 against Paul Philips. Lendy collapsed into administration in 2019 amid an investigation launched by the U.K. financial services regulator. Connected company Saving Stream Security...

