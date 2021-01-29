EU Regulator Backs New Reporting Standards For Insurers

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities watchdog has thrown its support behind a set of sweeping new accounting standards for insurance contracts, saying the new rules will boost consistency and transparency in the sector. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Friday that it supports the new rules — the international accounting standards for insurance contracts, known as IFRS 17 — which are due to be introduced in January 2023. They will replace the existing IFRS 4 standard. "ESMA supports the endorsement of IFRS 17 which, in our view, will provide a consistent system of requirements to account for insurance and reinsurance contracts," the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS