UK Approach To AML Remains Robust Despite Brexit

Law360 (February 2, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- Like everything else related to crime, business or business crime, money laundering has been the subject of concern and uncertainty as a result of Brexit. Yet while any anxiety is perhaps understandable — and, arguably, easily justified — there does not appear to be anything on the horizon to prompt any degree of worry. That is because, to put it in the simplest possible terms, nothing much will change. At least not for the time being. While there are, inevitably, some differences to the pre-Brexit state of affairs, we are not undergoing a transformation in our approach to tackling money laundering....

