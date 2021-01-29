Hub Hires: Burns & Levinson, Womble, Locke Lord

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 2:47 PM EST) -- January was a busy month for law firm hires around the greater Boston area, as Burns & Levinson LLP added a pair of new partners, a high-profile assistant U.S. attorney landed in a boutique litigation firm and a Peabody & Arnold LLP partner traded in her practice for a robe as she was nominated to the state court bench. Here are the latest notable moves in the Boston legal market. Burns & Levinson LLP Beth R. Myers The Boston firm announced two partner hires to kick off the New Year. Plaintiff employment litigator Beth R. Myers has joined the firm as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS