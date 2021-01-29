Sexual Rumors Can't Sustain ConocoPhillips Bias Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- A Utah federal judge has thrown out a discrimination suit from a fired warehouse worker who said a ConocoPhillips subsidiary sat back and allowed co-workers to spread sexual rumors about her, ruling the misconduct she alleged wasn't "outrageous" enough to keep her case alive. U.S. District Judge David Nuffer on Thursday dismantled Jodee Lester's suit, granting ConocoPhillips summary judgment on all eight of her claims, which accused the company of allowing sexual harassment and slander, among other misbehavior. "The allegedly outrageous conduct at issue here consists of a series of workplace incidents in which Lester's co-workers either criticized her work performance,...

