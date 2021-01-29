10th Circ. Retirement Gives Biden 4th Appellate Vacancy

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden will have four openings to fill on the federal appeals courts as Tenth Circuit Judge Carlos F. Lucero takes senior status Monday, entering semiretirement along with an Ohio district judge whose transition means Biden will soon have about 60 district court vacancies. Both Judge Lucero and U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin plan to assume senior status Monday, allowing them to oversee a reduced caseload while opening two full-time positions for the new president to fill. The circuit judge's transition is noteworthy because Biden came into office with just two appellate vacancies, threatening to limit his imprint on the judiciary. President Donald...

