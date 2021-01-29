New Carbon Credit Instructions Out Soon, IRS Official Says

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service will soon release updated instructions for the form taxpayers use to report their carbon capture and sequestration activities to claim an attendant tax credit, an agency official said Friday. The agency will release new instructions for Form 8933, Julie Chapel, senior attorney at the agency's Large Business and International Division, said during the American Bar Association's virtual midyear tax meeting. "I think the Form 8933 instructions will be published very soon; early February, maybe even as early as next week," she said. Internal Revenue Code Section 45Q provides for a tax credit of up to $50 per metric ton...

