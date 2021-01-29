BaFin Boss Resigns, Dogged By Wirecard Accounting Scandal

Law360, London (January 29, 2021, 6:03 PM GMT) -- The head of Germany's financial regulator resigned Friday after coming under pressure over his handling of Wirecard AG, the payments company that collapsed with a €1.9 billion ($2.3 billion) hole in its accounts in the country's biggest-ever accounting fraud. BaFin president Felix Hufeld announced his departure in a joint statement with Germany's finance minister Olaf Scholz, who said the Wirecard scandal had revealed the financial supervisor "needs a reorganization in order to be able to fulfill its supervisory function more effectively." Scholz said he had discussed the situation with Hufeld at a joint meeting and they came to the mutual decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS