4 Things To Know About State Transfer Pricing Efforts In 2021

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- States are intensifying their focus on transfer pricing, but whether they create new and innovative programs, apply existing tools or hire outside consultants to help them, what is clear is that transfer pricing will be increasingly scrutinized in 2021. The South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. The state has become very active in transfer pricing efforts, tax experts said. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard) Tax professionals are now watching as, after a few years of fits and starts, state revenue departments adopt standard practices to examine transfer pricing, including diversifying the approaches they take to achieve what they think is the right price in...

