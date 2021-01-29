Don't Miss It: Willkie, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 2 Firms Guide $2.8B Sale of Allstate Life Insurance Allstate agreed to sell its main life insurance unit, Allstate Life Insurance Co., to investment giant Blackstone for $2.8 billion in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Allstate Life Insurance Co. holds about 80% of The Allstate Corp.'s life and...

