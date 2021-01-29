Ariz. Poised To Add Pregnancy Bias To Its Civil Rights Law

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:12 PM EST) -- Arizona's legislature passed bills aiming to broaden the state's anti-discrimination statute to forbid bias against pregnant employees, setting the stage to empower the state attorney general to take aim at pregnancy discrimination instead of leaving that to the federal government. Arizona's House of Representatives and Senate voted Thursday in favor of amending Arizona's Civil Rights Act to say that women affected by pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions shall be treated the same as other employees for work-related purposes. Once signed by the governor, Arizona would be the 28th state in the nation to outlaw workplace discrimination based on pregnancy, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS