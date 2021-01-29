Morgan Lewis Must Supply NY AG More Trump Org. Docs

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:42 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius must turn over more documents to the New York attorney general's office related to a probe into whether former President Donald Trump's businesses inflated asset values of a New York estate, a state judge ordered Friday. The New York state attorney general is investigating whether former President Donald Trump's organization improperly inflated asset values of an estate. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that "many of the communications" by Morgan Lewis that had been labeled privileged actually address business tasks and decisions. Those communications don't count as rendering or soliciting legal advice,...

