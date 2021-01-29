Cole Schotz Cuts Deal With Ex-Atty To End Trade Secrets Suit

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- Cole Schotz PC told a New Jersey federal judge it has struck a deal to settle the firm's trade secret suit accusing a former bankruptcy associate of allegedly sharing confidential client information online and threatening to continue revealing privileged documents in a purported quest to "injure" BigLaw. The firm informed U.S. District Judge Claire Cecchi in a one-page letter on Thursday that it reached a deal with Myles MacDonald — who worked at the firm's Delaware office — to resolve its November lawsuit, and asked the court to toss the suit for good. "Should the stipulation and order of dismissal meet with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS