Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- Procter & Gamble and Visa each abandoned acquisitions in January after U.S. antitrust agencies raised concerns about emerging competitors, while U.K. enforcers moved to unwind a vehicle parts merger and probed a chemical deal that ultimately got called off. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from the past month. Approvals The European Commission approved the London Stock Exchange Group's planned $27 billion acquisition of U.S. financial data provider Refinitiv on Jan. 13 with a series of fixes. LSEG's commitments include selling its 99.9% stake in the group that runs the Italian Stock Exchange over concerns about the trading...

