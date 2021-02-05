IP Hires: Willkie, Haynes and Boone, Lathrop

Law360 (February 5, 2021, 9:51 AM EST) -- Willkie has brought on patent litigators from Fish & Richardson, while Haynes and Boone nabbed its own patent pro from Venable, and Lathrop named a business leader to head its intellectual property practice. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. Willkie Indranil Mukerji Stephen Marshall Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has bolstered its intellectual property and litigation practice with the addition of two Fish & Richardson PC patent litigators. Indranil "Indy" Mukerji and Stephen A. Marshall recently joined as partners in Willkie's office in Washington, D.C. The duo are former principals at Fish & Richardson, where they worked for about 15 years, they told Law360. Mukerji will...

