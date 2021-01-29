Acting AG Drops Trump-Era Tough-On-Crime Charging Policy

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- Acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson on Friday revoked guidance from the Trump administration that directed federal prosecutors to seek the most serious charges and stiff sentences, reverting back to a policy of making individualized assessments on a case-by-case basis. In a memorandum to all federal prosecutors, Wilkinson said that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' May 2017 guidance on charging and sentencing policy is rescinded effective immediately, and the policy outlined by former Attorney General Eric Holder in 2010 is reinstated as an interim step while the Department of Justice awaits Senate-confirmed leadership. In addition to picking D.C. Circuit Judge Merrick...

