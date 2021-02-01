UK Plans Lower Insurance Bills For Flood-Hit Communities

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 12:54 PM GMT) -- The government published proposals on Monday for updating the government-supported Flood Re insurance program to lower insurance bills and improve defenses for households in areas hit by floods. The review by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is exploring whether current premiums under the program should be lowered further. Defra is also looking into how the scheme can be made more effective for communities in vulnerable parts of the country. "Insured households that experience flooding would not only claim money to cover the damage caused, but could also receive additional funds to build back better and make their homes more...

