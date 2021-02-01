Pension Withdrawals Rise 10% As COVID-19 Hits Finances

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 3:18 PM GMT) -- The number of people dipping into their pensions early rose by 10% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to government statistics, a trend that analysts say reflects the impact of COVID-19 on personal finances. The numbers, published by HM Revenue & Customs on Friday, show that 360,000 savers raided their pension pots before the age of retirement in the last three months of 2020, an increase on the 327,000 over the same period of 2019. A total of £2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) was withdrawn from investments under the 2015 pensions freedoms rules. HMRC said Friday that a total of £42...

