Betting Firm Pays £1.3M Over AML, Problem Gambling Lapses

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 4:34 PM GMT) -- Online gambling business White Hat will pay a £1.3 million ($1.8 million) settlement after the U.K.'s industry regulator found it had poorly handled customers who pose a greater risk of money laundering and problem betting. The Gambling Commission found that the Malta-based company's weak anti-money laundering controls meant it was unable to establish the source of funds for a customer who lost £70,000 in three months. The watchdog said on Jan 28 that it had also identified weaknesses in the company's social responsibility procedures. There had been "ineffective interaction" with another customer who lost £85,000 in just over an hour and another...

