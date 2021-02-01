EU Insurers Seek Level Playing Field For Capital Standards

Law360, London (February 1, 2021, 2:15 PM GMT) -- European insurers called on Monday for a "level playing field" in capital regulations, as regulators consider whether U.S. rules for the sector measure up to new global standards for the biggest insurance providers. Insurance Europe said the International Association of Insurance Supervisors should ensure that the U.S. aggregation method offered the same level of protection for policyholders as the new Insurance Capital Standard. The supervisory body opened a consultation at the end of 2020 over whether U.S. rules, which are still being developed, produced the same results for overseeing capital requirements and policyholders' protection as the international standard. The international benchmark, drawn...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS